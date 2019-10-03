Over 2,000 MU results are yet to be declared

Mumbai: Around 2,187 pending reevaluation results of recent summer semester examinations conducted by the Mumbai University (MU) are to be declared.

Over 65,222 students from the summer semester examinations had applied for reevaluation, this year. The authorities of the varsity claim, they will declare the pending results in the next 15 days.

Of the 65,222 applications, the university has declared 63,035 results, while 2,187 are still under process.

Himmat Chaudhari, officer managing the reevaluation process, said, “We have completed the rechecking process of most applications. Rechecking of the applications of programmes of Master of Science (MSc) and Master of Commerce (MCom) are pending.”

Teachers have revealed the number of applications for reevaluation has reduced following the implementation of the online assessment process.

Gayatri Kale, a teacher, said, “Errors in assessment too have reduced, as answer scripts are checked through On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. This has directly reduced the number of students applying for revaluation.

Also, we can recheck answer papers from various Centralised Assessment Procedure (CAP) centres and complete reevaluation at a faster pace.”

Students stated they are awaiting their reevaluation results. Chandan Kishore, a student, said, “We are waiting for our results to be declared so that we can apply for higher education courses.”

While Rashmi Lal, another student, said, “We hope the university declares our results soon, so that our process is not delayed.”

The MU authorities claimed they will declare pending reevaluation results within 15 days. Chaudhari said, “We are clearing around 100-150 reevaluation cases on a daily basis. We will declare the pending results within the next 15 days.”