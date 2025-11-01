 Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On November 2 For Maintenance Work; Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On November 2 For Maintenance Work; Details Inside

Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On November 2 For Maintenance Work; Details Inside

Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will conduct a mega block on November 2, 2025, for essential maintenance. Services on the CSMT–Vidyavihar slow lines (10:55 am–3:55 pm) and Kurla–Vashi Harbour lines (11:10 am–4:10 pm) will be affected, with diversions and cancellations. Special trains will run, and passengers are advised to plan travel accordingly.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On November 2 For Maintenance Work; Details Inside | File

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections, carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 2nd November 2025 as under:

UP & DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on the DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on the DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

Read Also
Maharashtra Declares Leprosy A Notifiable Disease To Achieve 'Leprosy-Free State By 2027'
article-image

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors
Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI Services Struggles To Attract Contractors
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer Treatment
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt IND W vs SA W Women's World Cup 2025 Final?
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18
MBOSE Announces 2026 SSLC And HSSLC Board Exam Dates: Class 10 Exams From January 30, Class 12 From February 18

UP and DOWN Harbour Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am  to 3.36 pm and

UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai, leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 am to 3.47 pm, will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on the CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

Read Also
Mumbai: MNS-MVA 'Satyacha Morcha' Reaches BMC Headquaters; Sharad Pawar & Other Leaders Join | Video
article-image

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6 pm during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI...

Mumbai News: Despite Multiple Extensions, BMC’s 'Civic Health Collaboration Model' For CT/MRI...

Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer...

Navi Mumbai News: New Kharghar Centre Provides Shelter And Care For Children Undergoing Cancer...

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today; Yellow Alert In Palghar & Thane | Know Full...

Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rains to Lash City Today; Yellow Alert In Palghar & Thane | Know Full...

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions...

Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate To Hold 5-Km Walkathon On November 2; Traffic Restrictions...

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Spreads Message Of Integrity & National Unity

Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Spreads Message Of Integrity & National Unity