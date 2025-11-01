Mumbai: Central Railway To Operate Mega Block On November 2 For Maintenance Work; Details Inside | File

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division, will operate a Mega Block on its suburban sections, carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 2nd November 2025 as under:

UP & DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on the DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on the DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on the UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

UP and DOWN Harbour Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

DOWN Harbour line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and

UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai, leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 am to 3.47 pm, will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on the CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6 pm during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.