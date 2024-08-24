 Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Maintenance Works On Suburban Sections On August 25; Check Details Here
These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 02:56 PM IST
Representational Photo

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 25.8.2024 as under:

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.05 pm

DOWN fast line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.25 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on the DOWN slow line at Matunga halting at their respective schedule halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on the DOWN fast line at Mulund.

About The UP & DOWN Fast Line Services

UP fast line services departing Thane from 10.50 am to 3.00 pm will be diverted on the UP slow line at Mulund, halting at their respective scheduled halts between Mulund and Matunga and further re-diverted on the UP fast line at Matunga  station and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule

On the DOWN fast line, the last Local before the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 10.20 am, and the First local after the block will be Badlapur local leaving CSMT at 3.03 pm.

On the UP fast line, the last local before the block will be Ambarnath local arriving at CSMT at 11.10 am and the first local after the block will be Kasara local arriving at CSMT  at 03.49  pm.

Panvel- Vashi UP and DOWN Harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul / Belapur-Uran Port line).

About The Harbour & Trans-Harbour Line Services

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving CSMT Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.

UP Trans-Harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

On DOWN Harbour line, the last Local before the block will leave CSMT at 9.30 am and will arrive Panvel at 10.50 am and First local after the block to leave CSMT will be at 3.16 pm and will arrive Panvel at 4.36 pm.

On the UP Harbour line, the last local for CSMT before the block will leave Panvel at 10.17 am and will arrive at CSMT at 11.36 am and the first local for CSMT after the block to leave  Panvel will be at 4.10 pm and will arrive at CSMT at 5.30 pm.

On the DOWN Trans-Harbour line, the last Local towards Panvel before the block will leave Thane at 9.39 am and will arrive at Panvel at 10.31 am and the First local after the block towards Panvel to leave Thane will be at 4.00 pm and will arrive at Panvel at 04.52 pm.

On the UP Trans-Harbour line, the last local towards Thane before the block will leave Panvel at 10.41 am and will arrive at Thane at 11.33 am and the first local towards Thane after the block to leave Panvel will be at 4.26 pm and will arrive at Thane at 5.20 pm.

Special local trains will run on the CSMT  Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period. Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period. Port line services will be available between Belapur / Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.

