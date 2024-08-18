Mumbai Local Gets Gamified! Game Creator On Inspiration Behind Simulation App, Love For Trains & More

Mumbai Local Game | FPJ

Mumbai local trains are not just a transport service, it’s more of a feeling for people. You might have come across people clicking pictures and filming reels to make their travel memorable, but let us tell you that someone from the city has created an app in love for Mumbai local train, which allows users to become a loco pilot and ferry passengers virtually on the stations on Central Railway. Sounds interesting, right? With the curiosity to know more, we spoke to Inbasagar Nadar, the creator of this train simulator app named “RG Train Tech Demo."

Read excerpts below

What inspired you to create a game based on Mumbai locals?

There are multiple games which provide train simulation, including Microsoft’s own Train Simulator video game, but they aren’t designed on Indian rail routes which would rather be more relatable and fascinating for Indians to try out. Also, most apps exist for PCs and the mobile base for such simulation games are not widely experimented so far. On this note, I thought why not create a phone app that resonates with the people of my city and the much-loved lifeline of Mumbai, the local trains.

What are the key features of this train simulator app that you want gamers to know about?

The standout feature of RG Train Tech Demo is its realistic physics simulation, making joints, collisions, and derailments feel incredibly lifelike. It also offers a sandbox mode, giving players the freedom to explore and experiment rather than following strict instructions. Additionally, the graphics are top-notch for mobile train sims, realistic locomotive, wagon and coach models with highly detailed interiors.

A sneak peek into the gaming app

Screenshot (1) from RG Train Tech Demo |

Screenshot (2) from RG Train Tech Demo |

Screenshot (3) from RG Train Tech Demo |

Screenshot (4) from RG Train Tech Demo |

What was the research that went behind?

I've travelled extensively by train, which gave me a lot of firsthand experience and observations. Community feedback and player support also played a huge role. I did a lot of Googling and field visits, plus I compared my work with other train simulator games—checking out their strengths and weaknesses and reading player reviews to understand what worked and what didn’t. All of this helped in crafting a more realistic and enjoyable experience for players.

Is there any particular reason why you choose Central Railway over other routes?

I chose Central Railway because it offers a diverse range of sceneries—skyscrapers, chawls, the Ulhas River area, and the Parsik Tunnel, among others. It also features several car sheds and yards like those in Thakurli, Kalyan, and Mulund, and has multiple junctions that allow for extending routes towards Roha, Virar, Kasara, and Khopoli. Additionally, I'm familiar with this route, so if needed, I can easily hop on a train to gather more reference material.

Do you look forward to collaborating with the railways and seeking funding for this project?

I don’t know what the future holds, but it'd be nice to collaborate with the railways. Maybe I could get the diagrams from them to create more accurate models. Maybe this game could be expanded into an actual simulator which could be used for loco pilot or motorman's training.

How long did it take for you to build this gaming app?

I began developing a train simulator during my junior college days in 2016. It was called TrainZimulator. Later, I came across an app named “Euro Train Simulator,” and that kindled the spark to create something. I taught myself to code, model, and texture, and eventually published the game. A friend named Praneet Thakur helped me with the first game's marketing, which really boosted its visibility. The game gained good traction, but I had to abandon it to focus on my studies. Last year, I decided to get back to game development and work on RG Train Tech Demo.

It took me just a few hours to prototype the game, but developing a basic playable version for public beta testing took about 4 months. This was because I handled everything myself—from coding and level design to assets and audio. Initially, the game had only a locomotive, a few goods wagons, a station, and a yard. Since then, I've expanded it with more stations, yards, local trains, scenery, and features.

When did you start gaming yourself and how does it feel to be on the other side now?

I started gaming at a very young age, with a Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) when I was just 1.5 years old, playing games like Mario and Contra. By class 4, I got my first computer and played GTA Vice City for the first time; it felt like a real world inside the computer.

In 2011, when GTA V's trailer was released, I'd say that was the turning point for me, as soon as I saw that trailer I knew I wanted to create something like that one day. Now, developing my own games which are enjoyed by an active player base feels surreal.

How did your parents and friends react when you initially told them about the game, and its consequent success?

My parents and close friends were already in the loop, so they weren’t too surprised. However, whenever I mention to others—whether it's relatives, friends, or acquaintances—that I make games, they always seem curious and interested, which makes me happy.

There's still a long way to go before I consider it a full success, as I have many more projects in mind.

What more can users expect in the form of an upgrade in the app?

I have plans on extending the route since only a small part of the Central line is there in the game. I'll also be adding more locomotives, wagons, train announcements and other gameplay mechanics soon. I also have plans for adding a weather system and a time of day / day-night cycle system in future.

The reels you shared to promote this app have given people relatable vibes. Do we see these realistic scenes in the app too, or is it in the process?

I have plans for adding a couple of things from the reels, like passengers and maybe TCs. But mostly the reels were just a fun way to market the game, relatable stuff Mumbaikars face while travelling in local trains.

Check out reels below

Have you developed other app/s?

I've developed a few other apps. One is "Yello Quotes Creator", a JPEG design app with fonts in all major Indian languages, made with my friend Garima Bhatt during lockdown. I also released a game called "Mazey", inspired by classic maze games, but it didn’t do well due to limited marketing and my immediate shift in focus to start developing the train game after its release.

Do you see app development as a profitable space one could explore?

While the market is quite saturated, thorough research is crucial before diving into game development, especially as an indie developer. But, personally, I view video games as a form of art or a hobby, similar to painting, music, or movies.