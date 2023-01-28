I work all day, then go home & play work simulator: Elon Musk | Image: File

Describing his daily routine, Twitter boss Elon Musk on Saturday said that he works all day, then goes home and plays work simulator.

"I work all day, then go home & play work simulator," he tweeted.

Musk is known for working long hours to run his five companies -- Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, Neuralink, and the Boring Company.

His tweet so far has garnered over 8.8 million views, 127.8k likes and 7,803 retweets.

Flooded with comments

Hundreds of comments were left on his tweet, some of which urged him to take a break from work and others of which poked fun at him.

One user commented: "I tweet all day, then stay home & play tweet simulator."

Another user wrote: "I work all day and then do different work to relax from the all day work."

'Mr. Tweet'

Earlier this week, Musk had changed his name to "Mr Tweet" on the micro-blogging platform and now he cannot reverse it.

Musk enjoys the new name and later tweeted, "Nothing conveys gravitas better than being called Mr. Tweet".

Nothing conveys gravitas better than being called Mr. Tweet 🐥 — Mr. Tweet (@elonmusk) January 27, 2023

Musk revealed that he got stuck with his new name as Twitter is not letting him change it back.

"Changed my name to Mr. Tweet, now Twitter won't let me change it back," he tweeted accompanied by a laughing emoji.

It is well known that the billionaire occasionally tweets and makes impulsive decisions.

