 Gold Rises From One-Week Low Amid Dollar Decline, Increased Safe-Haven Buying & Fresh Demand Ahead Of Peak Wedding Season
IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Gold rose significantly from its one-week low on Thursday amid dollar decline, increased safe-haven buying and fresh demand ahead of the peak wedding season. The rise came even as headwinds from stronger-than-expected US jobs data dampened expectations for another Federal Reserve rate cut this year.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was Rs 1,20,100 during intra-day trading, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). MCX Gold December futures rose by 0.74 per cent to Rs 1,21,410 per 10 grams at 2.10 pm. MCX Silver December contracts rose 1.03 per cent to Rs 1,48,884 per kg during the same period. The dollar index fell approximately 0.20 per cent but stayed above the 100-mark, close to a four-month high.

They expect precious metal prices to remain volatile this week, amid volatility in the dollar index, global financial markets, and ahead of the US non-farm employment data. "Gold and silver prices rebounded from a one-week low, supported by safe-haven buying amid rising political uncertainty in the United States.

The US President’s party losing the New York City mayoral elections has heightened concerns ahead of the upcoming mid-term polls," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd. Strong physical demand from China and Australia also provided support to precious metals, he added. Analysts placed gold's support at Rs 1,19,870-1,19,280 zones while resistance at Rs 1,21,090-1,21,600 zone.

