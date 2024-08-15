'Huge Market For Gaming': PM Modi In His Independence Day Speech

On the occasion of the 78th Indian Independence day, the Prime minister delivered historic speech from the Red Fort in Delhi. In the speech, she touched upon various facets of the Indian Economy, including the manufacturing sector in India.

PM Modi On Gaming Industry

He also spoke of India's growing capabilities in the defence manufacturing realm and the scope for global investment in the country.

In addition, he also touched on the new wave of opportunities that have been presented by the growing significance of the gaming industry in the country.

Delhi: "I see that a huge market has emerged in the world of gaming, but even today, the impact in the gaming industry, especially on those who create and produce games, is largely foreign. India has a rich heritage, and we can bring talent into the gaming world. We should… pic.twitter.com/pZdzcdEkQ8 — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2024

In his 11th straight speech, the PM said, "I see that a huge market has emerged in the world of gaming."

However, the PM focused on the need for India to play a major role in the sector. He said, "But even today, the impact in the gaming industry, especially on those who create and produce games, is largely foreign."

Touting India's rich and towering cultural edifice, Modi remarked, "India has a rich heritage, and we can bring talent into the gaming world. We should attract everyone to our gaming sector, and I want Indian children and youth to lead the gaming industry."

Delhi: PM Modi says, "The youth of our country is eager to step into new opportunities, which is why our effort is to accelerate work in every sector. For this, our first priority is to create new opportunities in every sector, second is to strengthen the infrastructure, and… pic.twitter.com/vpQUNzAEDQ — IANS (@ians_india) August 15, 2024

National Creators Awards honour the creativity and innovative spirit of our youth. It acknowledges their unparalleled contributions across diverse fields, celebrating young minds who dare to think differently and pave new paths. I congratulate all the awardees! pic.twitter.com/4LCDDGT9rv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

Government's Focus On Gaming

In the past, the government led by the prime minister has looked to support the aspirations of India's gaming community.

TEASER: PM Modi 'OP' meets the masters of the INDIAN GAMING WORLD!



Watch your young at heart PM Shri @narendramodi interact with India's top gamers and try his hand at several of these PC & VR games! 👇 pic.twitter.com/D1nXM7CZ2y — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2024 <

Some gamers were even felicitated through the National Creators Awards.

In addition, he has held conversations with young gamers in the Indian gaming scene.

Globally, the gaming industry is estimated to be worth USD 244.22 billion as of 2024. In fact, it is expected to reach USD 397.21 billion by 2029.