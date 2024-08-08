'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes

Representative Image/File

The EFPO, or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation, is one of the cornerstones of the larger fiscal security of the 'employed or salaried class'. The 30 crore-strong system has often been at the centre of scrutiny for its ostensible inefficiencies.

Not Acceptable

Many have expressed their concerns and raised their voices against the existing system.

Minister @mansukhmandviya Pl do have a review. They are preventing benefits when people leave. My colleagues too have this complaint. Nobody seems to care there. After 10 years of NDA this is not acceptable @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah https://t.co/hiawXSEQAB — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) August 7, 2024

One such recent instance was when the former Infosys CFO, Mohandas Pai, expressed his concerns over the regime. Pai, while quoting another account, tagged the Union Labour Minister, Manuskh Mandaviya, and said, "Minister @mansukhmandviya Pl do have a review. They are preventing benefits when people leave."

Pai even cited his own travail, and further added, "My colleagues too have this complaint. Nobody seems to care there."

He concluded his post by saying, "After 10 years of NDA, this is not acceptable @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah"

This is essential, as Pai is known as one of the most ardent supporters of the current central regime or NDA government, that is led by PM Modi's BJP.

EPFO is a nightmare. I've been trying for over a year to merge two accounts (past and present employer).



All other information has been same for 20 years. Yet merger denied.



All I get is cryptic dismissals of complaints - case closed.



No interest paid for two years.



Between… pic.twitter.com/HzNmwKc7Eo — menaka doshi (@menakadoshi) August 7, 2024

Pai himself was responding to another post which entailed difficulties in working with the existing system. The user expressed their dismay with the system and deemed the whole system a nightmare.

EPFO Is A Nightmare

Citing a personal instance of inconvenience, they further added, "I've been trying for over a year to merge two accounts (past and present employer). All other information has been same for 20 years. Yet merger denied." In addition, they also said,"All I get is cryptic dismissals of complaints - case closed. No interest paid for two years. Between tax, epfo and every other government service - unending KYC and unending bureaucracy. It's fatiguing."

Some other users also joined the discourse, reflecting on their own experiences with the system. One of the users even called the system a master of e-Red Tape.