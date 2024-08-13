 Breakdancing Scrapped From 2028 LA Olympics After Horrendous Debut At Paris Games, To Be Replaced By THIS Sport
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBreakdancing Scrapped From 2028 LA Olympics After Horrendous Debut At Paris Games, To Be Replaced By THIS Sport

Breakdancing Scrapped From 2028 LA Olympics After Horrendous Debut At Paris Games, To Be Replaced By THIS Sport

Breakdancing made its Olympic debut on August 9, with the B-girls event followed by the B-boys competition on Saturday.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

Breakdancing will not return to the Olympics after making a horrendous debut at the just-concluded Paris Games where critics and netizens slammed the category for even its inclusion in a sporting event.

Breakdancing made its Olympic debut on August 9, with the B-girls event followed by the B-boys competition on Saturday. Japan took gold in the B-girls event while Canada came out on top in the B-boys.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'
Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'

But it was the performance of Australian dancer Rachael Gunn, aka Raygun, that made the Olympics a laughing stock. Hilarious clips of Raygun's Kangaroo hop and sprinkler dance moves were widely circulated on social media and brutally trolled by netizens.

Viral Aussie breakdancer disappointed

Raygun later expressed her disappointment at the dance form getting removed from the Olympics roster for 2028.

"It was disappointing it was decided that it wouldn’t be in L.A., particularly before we even had a chance to show it. "That was possibly a little premature. I wonder if they’re kicking themselves now?" she said after scoring 0 points in her category at the Paris Games.

Read Also
'Players Will Fight Footh And Nail To Be There': Ex-India Head Coach Rahul Dravid On Cricket's...
article-image

Return of Cricket and Baseball

Instead of breakdancing, cricket will mark its return to the Olympics after a gap of 128 years. Cricket last featured in the Olympics in 1900 and will be played in the T20 format in Los Angeles.

baseball, softball and lacrosse will all return for the L.A. Games after periods of absence, while flag football and squash will feature from the very first time.

Optional events skateboarding and speed climbing - the former made its Olympics debut in Tokyo in 2021 - will become permanent events.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said...

Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said...

PAK 92.97: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hands Over Keys Of Honda Civic Car With Special Number...

PAK 92.97: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hands Over Keys Of Honda Civic Car With Special Number...

ENG vs SL: Ian Bell Joins Sri Lanka Cricket As Their Batting Coach Ahead Of England Tour

ENG vs SL: Ian Bell Joins Sri Lanka Cricket As Their Batting Coach Ahead Of England Tour

PAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series

PAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series

Video: Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem’s Conversation With UN-Designated Lashkar Terrorist In...

Video: Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem’s Conversation With UN-Designated Lashkar Terrorist In...