Mumbai: Western Railways Equips 61 Local Train Cabs With High-Tech Cameras For Enhanced Safety And Monitoring |

Mumbai: Western Railways (WR) has equipped 61 of its 224 local train cabs, including air-conditioned trains, with high-tech front cameras. These cameras, featuring day and night vision capabilities and a resolution of 2 megapixels, are part of a larger initiative under the Crew Voice and Video Recording System (CVVRS) to bolster monitoring and investigation processes.

A senior WR official confirmed that the cameras are capable of recording and storing footage, providing a vital resource for investigating unusual incidents or technical failures on the tracks. "One camera is positioned at the front of the cabin to record the tracks, rail lines, technical failures, and overhead equipment," the official said. "In the event of an unusual occurrence, this CCTV will help us in our investigation. It will be an effective tool to analyze crew operations."

"The installation of the camaras in remaining cabs of local trains will be handled by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), an organization under the Ministry of Railways" said an official.

"The CVVRS is not limited to front surveillance. The system includes three CCTV cameras in total, with two additional cameras installed inside the motor cab to monitor the activities of the running crew, including the motorman and guard. This comprehensive surveillance system aims to improve operational safety and accountability, especially in investigating incidents like Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) and other technical failures" further added official.

Moreover, these CCTVs are expected to be invaluable in the event of serious rail accidents, such as collisions or derailments. The recorded footage will offer crucial insights, helping authorities understand the sequence of events leading to an accident and enabling them to prevent future occurrences.

The initiative to install CCTVs in the front of local trains follows a recommendation from a five-member committee formed after a tragic accident in January 2024 in Vasai, which resulted in the deaths of three rail staff from the signalling department.