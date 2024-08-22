 Mumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13 Trains Replaced With Non-AC Rakes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13 Trains Replaced With Non-AC Rakes

Mumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13 Trains Replaced With Non-AC Rakes

On Thursday, Western Railway's air-conditioned suburban train services were significantly disrupted due to a technical issue, resulting in the replacement of 13 air-conditioned local trains with non-air-conditioned rakes.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 11:12 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13 Trains Replaced With Non-AC Rakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: On Thursday, Western Railway's air-conditioned suburban train services were significantly disrupted due to a technical issue, resulting in the replacement of 13 air-conditioned local trains with non-air-conditioned rakes. This disruption, affecting hundreds of commuters, followed a similar issue reported on Wednesday when a technical glitch led to the substitution of over a dozen air-conditioned services with non-AC trains.

Western Railway currently operates 1,394 local services on weekdays, including 79 air-conditioned trains. Of these, 13 were replaced due to the ongoing technical problems, with nearly 50% of the affected services concentrated on the Churchgate-Borivali route.

In response to the frequent disruptions, a senior official from Western Railway stated, "We are looking into the issue." The recurring inconvenience has sparked demands from commuters for refunds on ticket fares for the disrupted air-conditioned services, underscoring the frustration felt by passengers.

Read Also
Western Railway Edge Out Arch-Rivals Central In Nail-Biting Finish In Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial...
article-image

Aniket Shah, a frequent commuter from Borivali, emphasized, "The railway should refund the fare difference for pass holders who were impacted by the switch from air-conditioned to non-AC trains."

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro One Achieves Historic Milestone: 1 Billion Commuters In Less Than Decade Since 2014 Launch
Mumbai Metro One Achieves Historic Milestone: 1 Billion Commuters In Less Than Decade Since 2014 Launch
Mumbai: Western Railway Upgrades 320 Stations With Advanced Electronic Interlocking System To Boost Safety And Efficiency
Mumbai: Western Railway Upgrades 320 Stations With Advanced Electronic Interlocking System To Boost Safety And Efficiency
Mumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13 Trains Replaced With Non-AC Rakes
Mumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13 Trains Replaced With Non-AC Rakes
Maharashtra: PM Modi To Distribute Certificates To 11 Lakh Lakhpati Didis And Launch ₹2,500 Crore Fund In Jalgaon On August 25; VIDEO
Maharashtra: PM Modi To Distribute Certificates To 11 Lakh Lakhpati Didis And Launch ₹2,500 Crore Fund In Jalgaon On August 25; VIDEO
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro One Achieves Historic Milestone: 1 Billion Commuters In Less Than Decade Since 2014...

Mumbai Metro One Achieves Historic Milestone: 1 Billion Commuters In Less Than Decade Since 2014...

Mumbai: Muslim Leaders File Petition In Bombay HC Asking For Arrest Of Ramgiri Maharaj Over His...

Mumbai: Muslim Leaders File Petition In Bombay HC Asking For Arrest Of Ramgiri Maharaj Over His...

Mumbai: Western Railway Upgrades 320 Stations With Advanced Electronic Interlocking System To Boost...

Mumbai: Western Railway Upgrades 320 Stations With Advanced Electronic Interlocking System To Boost...

Mumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13...

Mumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13...

Mumbai: Vidyavihar East-West Connector Project Delayed As BMC Identifies 87 Structures And 180 Trees...

Mumbai: Vidyavihar East-West Connector Project Delayed As BMC Identifies 87 Structures And 180 Trees...