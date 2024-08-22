Mumbai: Western Railway's AC Services Disrupted By Technical Glitch, Commuters Demand Refunds As 13 Trains Replaced With Non-AC Rakes | Representational Image

Mumbai: On Thursday, Western Railway's air-conditioned suburban train services were significantly disrupted due to a technical issue, resulting in the replacement of 13 air-conditioned local trains with non-air-conditioned rakes. This disruption, affecting hundreds of commuters, followed a similar issue reported on Wednesday when a technical glitch led to the substitution of over a dozen air-conditioned services with non-AC trains.

Western Railway currently operates 1,394 local services on weekdays, including 79 air-conditioned trains. Of these, 13 were replaced due to the ongoing technical problems, with nearly 50% of the affected services concentrated on the Churchgate-Borivali route.

In response to the frequent disruptions, a senior official from Western Railway stated, "We are looking into the issue." The recurring inconvenience has sparked demands from commuters for refunds on ticket fares for the disrupted air-conditioned services, underscoring the frustration felt by passengers.

Aniket Shah, a frequent commuter from Borivali, emphasized, "The railway should refund the fare difference for pass holders who were impacted by the switch from air-conditioned to non-AC trains."