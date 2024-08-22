Western Railway Edge Out Arch-Rivals Central In Nail-Biting Finish In Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial Hockey Tournament

Western Railway stroked out arch-rivals Central 6-5 via the sudden death tie-breaker to emerge champions of the women’s competition in the 1st Sir Hyacinth Nazareth Memorial Hockey tournament organised by United Bandra Sports Club at the St. Andrew’s turf.

Western Railway Guru Gandhi and Pinky Th. struck three and two goal each and Anipa Barla added one. For Central Yogita Bora got three and Seema K., and Sujatha Kishore added one each.

Later, CTC Sports Club got the better of Union Bank of India 2-0 in the Elite Men’s finals with Krunal Gohil converting two penalty strokes to seal the win.

Companeroes Sports Club won the Men’s Club event defeating hosts United Bandra SC 2-1 in the final. Sanket D., and Shelton Carvalho scored for the winners while United Bandra scored through Saad Patanwala.

In the Veteran Men’s final, Mumbai Raje riding on the strikes from Madan Vishwanath and Solomon Alexander defeated Savio Hockey Club 2-0.

Results (all finals): Elite Women: Western Railway 6 (Guru Gandhi 3, Pinky Th. 2, Anipa Barla) beat Central Railway 5 (Yogita Bora 3, Seema K., Sujatha Kishore).

Veteran Men: Mumbai Raje 2 (Madan Vishwanath, Solomon Alexander) beat Savio Hockey Club 0.

Men Club: Companeroes SC 2 (Sanket D., Shelton Carvalho) beat United Bandra SC 1 (Saad Patanwala).

Elite Men: CTC SC 2 (Krunal Gohil 2) beat Union Bank of India 0.