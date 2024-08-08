 Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris Olympics 2024
Video: Indian Hockey Players Bow Down To Retiring Legend PR Sreejesh After Clinching Bronze At Paris Olympics 2024

Ahead of the bronze medal against Spain, all the focus was on PR Sreejesh who capped off his illustrious career with his second successive Olympic bronze medal, having first won at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 08:22 PM IST
article-image

India men's hockey team gave a fitting farewell to legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh by clinching the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 8.

India clinched its second successive Olympic bronze medal with 2-1 win over Spain in the third-place playoff. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh emerged as he scored two crucial goals for the Men in Blue not just to secure a win but also to end India men's hockey campaign on high following the semifinal defeat against Germany.

Ahead of the bronze medal against Spain, all the focus was on PR Sreejesh who capped off his illustrious career with his second successive Olympic bronze medal, having first won at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. After the bronze medal win, PR Sreejesh did 'pranam' in front of the goalpost as he capped off his career with a second successive Olympic medal.

Then, Sreejesh sat on top of the goalpost, just like he did after winning the bronze medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and the men's hockey players bowed in admiration and expressed their gratitude to the legendary goalkeeper who has been a pillar of the success of Indian hockey over the years. The video of the same went viral on social media.

