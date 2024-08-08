Paris 2024: India Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh Ends His Career On High With 2nd Successive Olympic Bronze Medal

Retiring Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh couldn't have asked for a better finish to his illustrious international career than winning the bronze medal with the Men in Blue at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August 8.

Sreejesh had already announced that the Paris Olympics would be his last appearance on the international stage. The 36-year-old played a crucial role in the success of Indian hockey over the years and will now bid adieu to his international career with a second consecutive bronze medal, having first won one at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Ahead of the bronze medal match against Spain, Sreejesh took to his Instagram and shared a heartfelt post, describing that representing India has been an extraordinary journey for him. The veteran goalkeeper thanked his fans for standing by him throughout his international journey and called himself as 'custodian of dreams.'

After India lost the semifinal against Germany, PR Sreejesh's dream to win an Olympic gold medal for India was crushed. However, the legendary Indian goalkeeper still had a chance to clinch one more Olympic medal before calling it quits from international hockey. The Indian men's hockey team gave a fitting farewell to the legendary goalkeeper by securing the bronze medal.

Two goals by skipper Harmanpreet Singh in the two different quarters following Spain taking a lead in the first quarter secured a victory for the Men in Blue in the bronze medal match. With India men's hockey second successive bronze medal at the Olympics, PR Sreejesh finally capped off his illustrious international career as a two-time Olympic medalist.

PR Sreejesh - true servant of Indian men's hockey

PR Sreejesh comes from the state of Kerala, where hockey was hardly known by the people there. However, the legendary goalkeeper success on the international stage has not only put Kerala on the hockey map but also inspired countless young athletes from the region to pursue the sport.

Having made his international debut for India at the South Asian Games in 2006, Sreejesh went on to cement his place as the first choice goalkeeper as well as one of the well-established players in the history of Indian hockey.

GOOSEBUMPS GUARANTEED. 🇮🇳



- India secured back to back Bronze at Olympics, a fitting farewell for PR Sreejesh. 🥉pic.twitter.com/I0grISRUjK — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 8, 2024

In 2012, PR Sreejesh realised his Olympic dream at the London Games but it was a disappointing campaign for India as they crashed out without a win in the group stage. The veteran goalkeeper was part of Indian team that participated in the 2016 Rio Games, but returned home with an empty hand.

After two Olympics later, Sreejesh finally realised his dream of winning an Olympic with India, taking home the bronze medal after defeating Germany. At the Paris Games, the Kerala-born hockey player added another Olympic to his illustrious career.

Apart from helping India win two Olympic medals, PR Sreejesh played a pivotal role in India's triumph at the Asian Games in 2014 and 2022, and Asian Champions Trophy in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2023.