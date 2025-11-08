 Mumbai University Marks 150 Years With A Soul-Stirring Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram'
The University of Mumbai marked its 150th anniversary with a grand mass singing of “Vande Mataram” at Marine Lines, uniting thousands of students and NSS volunteers. Led by Shankar Mahadevan with patriotic songs, and graced by actor Manoj Joshi, the event celebrated national pride, unity, and the university’s enduring legacy in education and nation-building.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
Mumbai: In a powerful celebration of patriotism and academic legacy, the University of Mumbai commemorated its 150th anniversary with a grand mass singing of “Vande Mataram” at the University Sports Pavilion Ground, Marine Lines.

About The Event

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of students, including NSS volunteers from Saraswati College of Engineering, Kharghar, who joined voices in a stirring tribute to the Motherland.

Adding grandeur to the historic occasion were renowned music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan and veteran actor Manoj Joshi, whose presence inspired an atmosphere of pride and unity.

Leading the massive crowd, Mahadevan delivered a soulful rendition of “Vande Mataram”, followed by electrifying patriotic numbers such as “Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo – Sabse Aage Ab Hai Hindustani” and “Lakshya”, igniting passion and purpose among the youth.

The celebration aimed to reinforce national pride, unity, and cultural belonging while highlighting 150 years of Mumbai University’s contribution to education and India’s intellectual heritage. The program encouraged students to uphold values of peace, perseverance, and patriotism, reminding them of their responsibility towards nation-building.

Through their active participation, NSS volunteers embraced lessons in discipline, teamwork, and collective spirit, realizing the power of youth to drive positive change.

As thousands of voices echoed in unison across the ground, the atmosphere came alive with emotion and reverence a fitting musical salute to Mumbai University’s 150 years of excellence, unity, and service to the nation.

