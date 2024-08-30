 Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Mega Block For Maintenance Work On Suburban Sections On September 1
Central Railway's Mumbai Division will conduct mega block for maintenance on Sunday and suburban train services are to be affected with delays and cancellations; check details inside

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 09:01 PM IST
File Photo | PTI

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 1.9.2024 as under:

UP and DOWN SLOW lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm to be affected

DOWN SLOW line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on DOWN FAST line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations, further re-diverted on DOWN SLOW line at Mulund station and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule. 

UP SLOW line services departing Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on UP FAST line at Mulund between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations, further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Matunga and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All UP & DOWN Locals departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will reach at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On DOWN SLOW line: 

Last local before the block will be Titwala Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 9.53 am. First local after the block will be Asangaon Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.32 pm.

On UP SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Asangaon Local departing Thane at 10.27 am. 

First local after the block will be Kalyan Local departing Thane at 04.03 pm.

UP and DOWN HARBOUR Lines between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm to be affected

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.36 pm and UP HARBOUR line services towards CSMT Mumbai departing Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Kurla & Panvel – Vashi sections during the block period.

HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during the block period.

On DOWN HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10.18 am. 

First local after the block will be Panvel Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.44 pm.

On UP HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 10.05 am. 

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will be departing Panvel at 3.45 pm.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

