Mumbai: CR to Conduct Mega Block for Maintenance Work on Suburban Sections on June 25; Check Details

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced a mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out essential maintenance work on June 25. The following disruptions and diversions will be in effect during the block period:

Matunga-Mulund Up and Down Slow Lines:

From 11.05 am to 3.55 pm, the slow services will be affected. Dn (down) slow services departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 10.14 am and 03.18 pm will be diverted to the Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations. These trains will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, and Mulund stations. They will then be re-diverted to the slow line at Mulund station, arriving at the destination approximately 15 minutes behind schedule. Similarly, Up (upward) slow services departing from Thane between 10.58 am and 3.59 pm will be diverted to the Up fast line at Mulund station, halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, and Sion stations. These trains will be re-diverted to the slow line at Matunga station, arriving at the destination approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Up and Down Services:

All Up and Down services departing or arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.00 am to 05.00 pm will arrive at the destination approximately 15 minutes behind schedule.

Kurla-Vashi Up and Down Harbour Lines:

From 11.10 am to 4.10 pm, the Up and Down harbour line services will be affected. Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, departing from Panvel, Belapur, or Vashi between 10.16 am and 3.47 pm, and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel, Belapur, or Vashi, departing from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai between 10.34 am and 3.36 pm, will remain cancelled during the block period. However, Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations.

Special Suburban Trains:

Special suburban trains will be running on the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Kurla section and on the Vashi-Panvel section during the block period to provide alternate transportation options.

These maintenance mega blocks are crucial for ensuring infrastructure upkeep and safety, the CR said in a statement.