Mumbai News: Jumbo Block Scheduled for Track Maintenance on WR Suburban Section; No Block During Daytime

Mumbai: In order to carry out essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment, a three-hour Jumbo Block is scheduled on the UP Fast lines from 11:50 pm to 02:50 am and on the DOWN Fast lines from 01:30 am to 04:30 am. This block will be implemented between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations during the intervening night of Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, 2023.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Train No. 19101 Virar-Bharuch MEMU will experience a delay of 15 minutes. The train will depart Virar at 04:50 am instead of the scheduled time of 04:35 am. Passengers are requested to take note of this change.

It is important to mention that there will be no block during the daytime on the Western Railway Suburban Section on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

