 Traffic Block at Saphale Station to Affect WR Trains; Check Details Here
Check out details of trains affected due to the traffic block

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Traffic Block at Saphale Station to Affect WR Trains; Check Details Here | representative pic

Due to a scheduled traffic block at Saphale station, several Western Railway trains are expected to be affected. "The traffic block is necessary to facilitate the construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB) 106A and will be in effect from 08:55 am to 10:40 am on Wednesday, June 21, 2023," said an official of WR.

Train Cancellations:

  • Train No. 01337 Boisar - Vasai Road MEMU.

  • Train No. 90450 Virar – Churchgate local of 12:00 noon.

Short Termination/Partial Cancellation:

  • Train No. 01338 Dombivli – Boisar MEMU will be short terminated at Vasai Road and partially cancelled between Vasai Road and Boisar.

  • Dahanu Road - Borivali local will be short terminated at Kelve Road and partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Borivali.

  • Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Kelve Road and will run between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road.

  • Dahanu Road - Virar local will be short terminated at Kelve Road and partially cancelled between Kelve Road and Virar.

  • Another Churchgate – Dahanu Road local will remain partially cancelled between Churchgate and Kelve Road and will run between Kelve Road and Dahanu Road.

  • Train No. 19002 Surat - Virar Express will be short terminated at Palghar and partially cancelled between Palghar and Virar.

  • Train No. 09143 Virar - Valsad will remain partially cancelled between Virar and Palghar and will run between Palghar and Valsad.

Train Regulations:

  • Train No. 20932 Indore – Kochuveli Express will be regulated by 01:15 hrs.

  • Train No. 12479 Jodhpur - Bandra Terminus Surya Nagri Express will be regulated by 50 mins.

  • Train No. 22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express will be regulated by 50 mins.

  • Train No. 12934 Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central Karnavati Express will be regulated by 30 mins.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and make alternative arrangements if necessary.

