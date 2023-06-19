Western Railways To Redevelop Udhna Station In Gujarat For ₹223.6 Crore

Udhna Junction | Wikipedia

Western Railway's Udhna Railway Station in Gujarat is gearing to become a transportation hub of global standards. This will be realised as part of the Indian Railways' ambitious station redevelopment program known as Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to upgrade and modernize 1,275 railway stations across the country, with 87 stations earmarked for transformation in Gujarat.

Budget of Udhna Redevelopment is Rs 223.6 cr

Under the approved budget of Rs 223.6 crore, the redevelopment of Udhna Railway Station is well underway and expected to be completed within 24 months. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, confirmed that the project is progressing rapidly, with the Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) contract already awarded.

Read Also Mumbai News: Central Railway Establishes Advanced Training Facility At CSMT For Locomotive Pilots

Site surveys, geotechnical investigations, and soil examinations have been completed. Existing Railway Protection Force (RPF) Quarters on the west side have been dismantled, making way for the construction of new quarters. The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters have been relocated and are now operational.

Redevelopment Includes State-of-Art Building

The redevelopment plan encompasses the construction of modern state-of-the-art station buildings on both the east and west sides of the railway station. These buildings will be connected through Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) and an air concourse spanning the tracks and platforms, ensuring improved connectivity for passengers. The concourse area will cover a spacious 2,440 square meters and will provide ample waiting spaces, passenger amenities, and facilities to alleviate overcrowding on platforms.

The architectural design of the new station building aims to present a unified theme, with appropriate facades, finishes, colors, materials, textures, and an overall appealing aesthetic. Notably, the Main Station Building on the east side will feature a distinctive clock tower, serving as an iconic identity for the station. The west side façade will reflect the surrounding ambiance of Udhna city.

Redevelopment Can Pose Udhna as Major Business Centre

The redevelopment of Udhna Railway Station holds significant economic potential, given its strategic location and connectivity. It is expected to provide a boost to trade and commerce, positioning Udhna as a major business and trading center. The station serves as a vital transportation link for both Gujarat and other parts of the country, connecting passengers to major cities and towns.

With the project progressing rapidly, Udhna Railway Station's transformation into a modern and iconic landmark is poised to enhance the travel experience for passengers while contributing to the economic growth and development of the region.