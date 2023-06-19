Central Railway’s redeveloped Ajni railway station will be equipped with state-of-the-art passenger facilities

With the completion of Soil exploration and geotechnical investigation, Site clearance on the east side of the Ajni station building is rapidly progressing.

The Redevelopment of Railway Station during this Amrit Kaal is fast changing the image and perception about Indian Railways. Amidst this, Ajni Railway Station in Vidarbha Region of Maharashtra is being redeveloped to the level of International Standard.

Ajni Railway Station is being redeveloped at a cost of Rs 359.82 crore, as per the redevelopment plan Iconic buildings will be on both sides of the station. A 4,320 square meter roof plaza will be developed at the station, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like a waiting lounge, cafeteria, and retail. Along with this, there will be separate arrangements for arrival and departure.

In the redeveloped station building, there will be a Provision of 21 lifts, 17 escalators and 6 travelators in the station building for the convenience of the passengers. The entire station will be disabled friendly, along with it there will also be a multilevel parking facility.

The station will have multimodal connectivity with metro stations, city buses and other modes of transport, which will make the movement of passengers at the station even more convenient. The station will be redeveloped as a green building, with provision for solar power, water conservation and rainwater harvesting.

Presently the work of site clearance is going on, on the east side of the station building. Soil exploration and geotechnical investigation has been completed. At the same time, as a mandatory compliance of tree plantation, about 120 trees of different varieties have been planted in Kendriya Vidyalaya, Ajni.

With the redevelopment of Ajni railway station, the journey of the passengers coming here will become more smooth, safe and convenient, as well as it will play a leading role in the development of the entire region.