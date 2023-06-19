Mumbai News: Central Railway Establishes Advanced Training Facility At CSMT For Locomotive Pilots

Visuals of the simulator | Kamal Mishra

Central Railway has announced the implementation of an advanced training facility at the CSMT Lobby aimed at improving the skills and preparedness of its Locomotive Crew. The newly introduced RS Valve Simulator underscores the railway's commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficiency in train operations.

RS Valve is an emergency braking system used in railways which is operated by Assistant Loco Pilots in cases of unusual circumstances that arise during train operations and is of crucial importance for safety and security of passengers and goods. Various types of Rolling Stock used in Coaching Trains and Goods Trains run across the Railway network in the country.

Importance of providing comprehensive training

The braking behaviours of such Rolling Stocks are different and different types of Rolling Stocks have different braking distances. The complexities are more because of the parameters such as terrain, gradient etc. To address these complexities, Central Railway recognized the importance of providing comprehensive training for emergency braking situations.

In response, the Mumbai Division took the lead in developing an in-house simulator model that faithfully replicates real-life running conditions, encompassing different types of rolling stock and various gradient sections.It is important to note that both the Loco Pilot and Assistant Loco Pilot have got the provision for Emergency Braking. However, proper training for use of the emergency brakes is very necessary.

Pilots to experience challenges in simulator

The RS Valve Simulator offers Loco Pilots and Assistant Loco Pilots an immersive experience, enabling them to practically familiarise themselves with the challenges they may encounter during train operations. This training tool serves as a valuable resource in understanding and controlling train speed, especially when responding to different signal aspects.

The simulator module not only facilitates training for emergency braking under various exigencies but also allows for the analysis of braking effectiveness and its correlation with emergency braking distances. This facility is accessible for all types of Rolling Stock, whether empty or loaded, significantly aiding crew sensitisation and bolstering their confidence during train operations.

The introduction of the RS Valve Simulator underscores Central Railway's unwavering commitment to the safety and proficiency of its Loco Crew. By investing in cutting-edge training technology and developing this facility in-house, Central Railway continues to prioritize the well-being of its passengers and the seamless functioning of train services.