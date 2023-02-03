Maharashtra: Vande Bharat becomes first electric train to scale ghats of Khandala, Igatpuri without additional locomotives

9th Vande Bharat Express' rake arrived in Mumbai for testing on Thursday | FPJ

In a major feat, the Vande Bharat Express scaled the ghat region of Igatpuri and Khandala without any deployment of additional locomotives called bankers. The railway inclines in Igatpuri and Khandala are the steepest in India.

Presently, the trains that pass through Bhor and Thal ghat sections halt prior to beginning of the journey to attach banker locomotives that help them pass through the region.

9th Vande Bharat reaches Mumbai for testing. #AmritKaal pic.twitter.com/Iyt6YVwoAA — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) February 2, 2023

A report in the Midday quoted a senior official from the preparatory team saying that Vande Bharat Express is fitted with parking brakes which have been installed as an additional safety feature.

The official said that the brakes will stop the train from rolling back or slipping ahead on the incline section and also said that the train will be introduced for passenger service after the necessary trials.

Sudhansu Mani, creator of Vande Bharat and retired GM of Indian Railways' coach factory, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, said that the train will not need any banker since it has a pneumatic parking brake integrated with brake calliper. He also mentioned that the train is fitted with state-of-the-art computer controlled disc brake system which will help to negotiate steep down gradients, he added.

PM Narendra Modi likely to flag off services from Mumbai to Shirdi, Solapur

Two new routes ofVande Bharat trains will be launched on February 10 on routes-- Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur. The routes will likely be launched by PM Modi.

Ahead of the launch, rakes of Vande Bharat express arrived in the city.

The FPJ earlier reported that the Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat will likely run through 25km Bhor ghat [between Karjat and Khandala on route to Pune] and Mumbai-Shirdi train will purportedly run via Thal ghat [Kasara].

Bhor and Tal among toughest ghat sections in country

Both Bhor and Tal ghats are among the toughest ghat sections in the country and have multiple tunnels and high viaducts.