Maha: Vande Bharat trains to Solapur, Shirdi ready for ghat trials without additional locomotives

The proposed Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai to Solapur and Shirdi will undergo trials in the hilly Ghat sections on the city’s outskirts without deployment of additional locomotives. Also called bankers, these locos push trains from the rear on steep inclines.

PM likely to launch trains on Feb 10

The two new Vande Bharat trains are likely to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Mumbai-Solapur and Mumbai-Shirdi routes on Feb 10.

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat is likely to run via the 25km Bhor ghat (between Karjat and Khandala on way to Pune) and is expected to cover 400km in six hours and 35 minutes. The Mumbai-Shirdi train is expected to run via the 14km Thal ghat (Kasara) and cover 340km in around six hours.

Bhor and Tal among toughest ghat sections in country

Both Bhor and Tal ghats are among the toughest ghat sections in the country and have multiple tunnels and high viaducts.

As it takes a few minutes to attach bankers to push trains so they don’t roll back on inclines, the new trains without additional locos will cut travel time. For this, Vande Bharat rakes will be fitted with parking brakes.

Officials said they expect to receive the rakes from Chennai-based Integrated Coach Factory within a week and trials will begin soon after.