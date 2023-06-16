 Mumbai News: Western Railway's Ticket Checking Drives Yield ₹6.40 Lakh In Fines
In addition to the regular intensive ticket checking drives, a special ticket checking drive was conducted and nealy ₹6.40 lakh realised as fines from unauthorized travelling through this surprise checking drive.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
Western Railway | Representative Photo

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers and to deter ticketless travelling, special ticket checking drives are carried out at frequent intervals over Western Railway. In addition to the regular intensive ticket checking drives, a special ticket checking drive was conducted and nealy ₹6.40 lakh realised as fines from unauthorised travelers through this surprise checking drive.

According to Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Mumbai Central Division of WR frequently conducts ticket checking drives and also special drives with an element of surprise to nab unauthorised travellers. A special ticket checking drive was conducted by commercial officers, ticket checking and RPF staff in AC local trains as well as suburban stations from 8th to 15th June, 2023. During the check, more than 1560 cases were detected and a penalty of more than ₹4.90 lakh were recovered from unauthorized commuters.

Thakur further informed that a surprise check was also conducted at Nallasopara station on 15th June, 2023. For this Fortress Check, 21 Ticket Checking staff and 7 RPF personnel were deployed. During the check, 495 cases were detected and an amount of approximately ₹1.49 lakh was realized as fine in a single day.

