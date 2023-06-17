Mumbai News: Central Railway Announces Mega Block On Sunday For Maintenance Work; Check Details

PTI

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work on 18.06.2023.

Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their schedule halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast / semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their schedule halts, further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 10 minutes late.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar services not affected)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Suburban train services between Belapur/ Nerul and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Special suburban trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.