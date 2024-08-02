Mega Block On Sunday, 04-08-2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check Details

Representative Image | Pixabay

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 4.8.2024 as under:

UP and DOWN SLOW lines between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm

DOWN SLOW line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on DOWN FAST line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations, further re-diverted on DOWN SLOW line at Mulund station and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

UP SLOW line services departing Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on UP FAST line at Mulund between Mulund and Matunga stations halting at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations, further re-diverted on UP SLOW line at Matunga and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All UP & DOWN Locals departing/arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will reach at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

On DOWN SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Titwala Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 9.53 am. First local after the block will be Asangaon Local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3.32 pm.

On UP SLOW line:

Last local before the block will be Asangaon Local departing Thane at 10.27 am.

First local after the block will be Kalyan Local departing Thane at 04.03 pm.

UP and DN HARBOUR Lines between Vadala Road and Mankhurd from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

(CSMT-Bandra/Goregaon services not affected)

UP and DN HARBOUR lines will remain suspended between Vadala Road and Mankhurd stations during the block period.

DOWN HARBOUR line services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.54 pm and UP HARBOUR line services to CSMT Mumbai departing Vashi/Belapur/Panvel from 9.40 am to 3.28 pm will remain suspended.

On DOWN HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 9.52 am and will arrive Panvel at 11.12 am.

Last local before the block for Panvel will depart Vadala Road at 10.14 am and will arrive Panvel at 11.16 am.

First local after the block for Panvel will depart CSMT Mumbai at 4.00 pm and will arrive Panvel at 5.21 pm.

On UP HARBOUR line:

Last local before the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 9.28 am and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 10.48 am.

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Belapur at 3.47 pm and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 4.51 pm.

First local after the block for CSMT Mumbai will depart Panvel at 3.45 pm and will arrive CSMT Mumbai at 5.04 pm.

Suburban train services between CSMT Mumbai and Bandra/Goregaon will run as per schedule during the block period.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Mankhurd during the block period.

HARBOUR line passengers are permitted to travel via TRANS HARBOUR Line and MAIN Line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm during block period.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.