Mumbai: Central Railway Boosts Its Non-Fare Revenue With E-Auctions

Central Railway | File Pic

The Mumbai Division of Central Railway has successfully conducted a series of e-auctions during June 2024, significantly boosting its non-fare revenue streams across various sectors. These initiatives are set to enhance the passenger experience and utilise railway assets efficiently, generating substantial income for the division.

• Advertisement through External Media on EMU Rakes

The e-auction for advertising rights through external media on 17 EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) rakes has been successfully conducted. This initiative is expected to generate a revenue of ₹ 56.57 lakh per annum over a period of three years.

• Advertisement on Food Tray Backs in Select Trains

On June 19, 2024, an e-auction was held for advertising on the backside of food trays in the Deccan Queen, Deccan Express, Janshatabdi Express, and Indrayani Express trains. This initiative will bring in a revenue of ₹ 2.50 lakh per annum for three years.

Rail Display Network (RDN) Assets

The e-auction for 40 non-digital Rail Display Network (RDN) assets was successfully completed during the month. This is anticipated to generate a combined revenue of ₹ 1.24 crore per annum for three years.

Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Sites

A total of 21 Out of Home (OOH) advertising sites were successfully e-auctioned, expected to bring in ₹ 65.24 lakhs per annum.

Battery Operated Carts at Major Stations

An e-auction for the supply, operation, and maintenance of battery-operated carts, which include advertisement rights on the cart bodies, was conducted for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Dadar, and Panvel stations. This initiative is projected to generate a revenue of ₹ 52.99 lakh per annum over five years.

• Parcel Packing Services at Key Stations

The e-auction for the packing of two-wheelers and other parcels at five stations—CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Kalyan, and Panvel—has been completed. This will result in a revenue of ₹ 50.99 lakh per annum for a period of three years.

These successful e-auctions reflect the Mumbai Division's commitment to leveraging technology and innovation to enhance its non-fare revenue streams while providing improved services to passengers through various developmental projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall passenger experience.