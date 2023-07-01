Mumbai: Central Railway Adds 52 Special Train Services for Ganpati Festival 2023

Representative Image | FPJ

To cater to the increased passenger demand during the Ganpati Festival 2023, Central Railway has announced the operation of 52 additional special trains. This will be added to the 156 special train services announced earlier, taking the total to 208 for Ganpati festivities.

The details of the special train services are as follows:

Central Railway will run 52 Ganpati Special Trains – 36 MEMU Specials between Diva-Chiplun and 16 Specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Mangaluru Junction to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival 2023.

The details are as under:-

A) Diva-Chiplun MEMU Special Services – 36 trips

01155 MEMU will leave Diva at 19.45 hrs daily from 13.09.2023 to 19.09.2023 and from 22.09.2023 to 02.10.2023 and will arrive Chiplun at 01.25 hrs next day.

01156 MEMU will leave Chiplun at 13.00 hrs daily from 14.09.2023 to 20.09.2023 and from 23.09.2023 to 03.10.2023 and will arrive Diva at 19.00 hrs same day.

Composition: 8 MEMU coaches

Halts: Panvel, Pen, Roha, Kolad, Indapur, Mangaon, Goregaon Road, Veer, Sape Wamne, Karanjadi, Vinhere, Diwankhavati, Kalambani Budruk, Khed and Anjani.

B) Mumbai and Mangaluru Junction Special Services – 16 trips

01165 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 22.15 hrs on 15.09.2023, 16.09.2023, 17.09.2023, 18.09.2023, 22.09.2023, 23.09.2023, 29.09.2023 and 30.09.2023 and will arrive Mangaluru Junction at 17.20 hrs next day.

01166 special will leave Mangaluru Junction at 18.40 hrs on 16.09.2023, 17.09.2023, 18.09.2023, 19.09.2023, 23.09.2023, 24.09.2023, 30.09.2023 and 01.10.2023 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 13.35 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murudeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Surathkal and Thokur

Composition: 1 AC-2 Tier, 2 AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class, and 2 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van.

C) Reservation:

Bookings for the special trains no. 01165 will open on 03.07.2023 at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of this special train please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.