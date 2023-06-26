 Mumbai News: Heavy Rains Disrupt Central Railway Services In City As Goods Train Engine Break Downs Near Ambernath
The services between Karjat and Badlapur remained suspended which led to crowding at the latter station. Those heading towards Badlapur were also stopped at Ambernath, stated local reports.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall starting from Sunday, causing significant disruptions to daily activities. As a result, the Monday morning the Central Railway services were hit leading to delays for commuters. The traffic was disrupted on Karjat to CSMT line after a goods train broke down causing a 10-15 minute delay in services.

The services between Karjat and Badlapur remained suspended which led to crowding at the latter station. Those heading towards Badlapur were also stopped at Ambernath, stated local reports. Local trains were held because of the freight train which caused a delay and is likely to have cascading effect even after the route is restored.

Chaos on Mumbai's Roads

The adverse weather conditions and accidents caused extensive traffic congestion across several major routes. The delays and gridlocks persisted, affecting the movement of vehicles throughout the morning.

The Vashi Bridge witnessed a trailer accident early in the morning which blocked the south bound traffic towards Pune.

Efforts to Restore Normalcy:

Efforts are underway to mitigate the disruptions and restore normalcy. A replacement engine has been arranged from Kalyan, which will enable the stranded goods train to resume its journey and alleviate congestion. However, the process is expected to take some time. Meanwhile, authorities were working to clear the wreckage of the trailer accident and restore traffic flow on affected routes.

