Central Railway Introduces Cutting-Edge Cyclone Vacuum Cleaner For Maintenance of Vande Bharat Trains

The Central Railway has unveiled a state-of-the-art vacuum cleaner at the Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot, designed specifically to clean and maintain the prestigious Vande Bharat Trains. This cutting-edge equipment harnesses cyclone technology, providing powerful suction capabilities for efficient dust and debris removal.

"The newly introduced vacuum cleaner offers remarkable features, including its lightweight design and battery-powered operation, enabling uninterrupted cleaning for up to 60 minutes. This revolutionary device has already found application in the maintenance of Vande Bharat coaches, with three machines currently in use" said an official of CR.

"Costing approximately Rs. 50,000 per unit, this advanced cleaning equipment represents a significant investment by the Central Railway. However, the benefits are expected to be substantial, as the cyclone technology ensures superior cleaning performance compared to conventional vacuum cleaners. By adopting this modern solution, the railway aims to enhance the maintenance of Vande Bharat Trains, ensuring a world-class travel experience for passengers" he said.

The Vande Bharat Express, since its inception, has gained popularity among travelers for its speed, comfort, and affordability.

"With the surge in popularity and usage, maintaining these world-class trains presents a significant challenge. However, the Central Railway, led by DRM/Mumbai Rajnish Goyal, has risen to the occasion, implementing innovative measures at the Wadi Bunder Coaching Depot. The upgrade from conventional vacuum cleaners to the newly introduced cyclone-based vacuum cleaner is a testament to their commitment to excellence in train maintenance," further added an official of CR.