After Video Of General Train Engine Pulling Vande Bharat Express Goes Viral, Railway Gives Clarification

A video showing the Vande Bharat Express train being pulled by a regular train engine is going viral on social media.

As soon as the 25-second video went viral on Twitter, it gave an opportunity for people to comment on it sarcastically.

Some wrote that if the Vande Bharat has a double engine, others commented, "This is quite economical because someone is pulling the Vande Bharat with a different engine."

A Twitter user with the handle @Being_Sanskaari wrote, "A new way for Vande Bharat to escape from animals."

It is worth noting that several similar incidents have come to light in which the engine of the Vande Bharat collided with animals and suffered minor damage.

Railway gives clarification after video went viral

In an official statement, they clarified that this video was from before Vande Bharat was included in the commission. When the train is initially added to the tracks, it is pulled by another engine until its route is determined. In addition to this, a learning driver who is familiar with the designated route operates the train during these trials. That is why the Vande Bharat is being pulled by old model railway engines from one place to another.

