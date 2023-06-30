Vande Bharat Express Trains: Revolutionising Rail Travel in 24 States | FP Photo

23 pairs of Vande Bharat Express train services operating in 24 states and union territories have significantly reduced travel time compared to other trains, a statement by railways on Vande Bharat Express trains read on Thursday. The Trains have transformed rail travel in India by offering cutting-edge passenger amenities and reducing travel time.

On February 15, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Varanasi. Manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai, this indigenous train set embodies the 'Make-In-India' initiative.

1st Rail Vikas Shivir in 2016

The project to manufacture indigenous semi-high-speed train sets began during the 1st Rail Vikas Shivir in 2016. Within just 18 months, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Chennai successfully built Train-18, India's first semi-high-speed train set. Renamed Vande Bharat Express in January 2019, the train exceeded the 180 kmph speed limit on the Kota-Sawai Madhopur section. Currently, there are 23 pairs of Vande Bharat Express train services operating in 24 states and union territories, significantly reducing travel time compared to other trains.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in February 2022 the development and manufacturing of 400 new-generation Vande Bharat Trains with improved energy efficiency and passenger experience. Tenders for the production of 102 trains have been awarded, and another tender for 200 more trains is in progress.

Vande Bharat Express services currently run on electrified rail networks, with plans to expand to all states and union territories as the rail network becomes fully electrified. As of June 28, 2023, all states with electrified rail networks have been served by Vande Bharat Express, as Indian Railways actively works toward achieving a 100% Electrified Broad Gauge Network.

Since its inception, Vande Bharat Express has gained popularity among travelers. As of June 21, 2023, the trains have completed 2,140 trips, carrying 2,520,370 passengers since April 1, 2022.

Compared to road and air transportation, Vande Bharat Express offers efficient connectivity and a more economical option than air travel on routes without direct flights. It saves time by eliminating the need for airport procedures, and provides a quieter and less congested journey compared to road travel. Onboard amenities include hot meals, rotating chairs, infotainment systems, and charging sockets for every seat, making the journey comfortable and enjoyable.

With its focus on energy efficiency and environmental consciousness, Vande Bharat Express reduces its carbon footprint. The coaches are equipped with safety features like the KAVACH System and touch-free toilet systems for a secure and hygienic travel experience. The coaches are also designed to be Divyangjan-friendly, with Braille systems for inclusivity.

The government is working on developing the Vande Metro, a rapid, world-class shuttle-like experience for passengers, in line with the Prime Minister's vision. Plans are underway to launch a sleeper version of the Vande Bharat Express for long-distance travel. The design and production of the Vande Metro will be completed during the year 2023-24, with further expansion in the upcoming financial year of 2024-25.

Running Vande Bharat trains:

Route States/UT

New Delhi - Kanpur Central - Prayagraj Jn - Varanasi Delhi, UP

New Delhi - Ambala Cantt - Ludhiana - Jammu Tawi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir

Gandhinagar Capital - Ahmedabad - Vadodara - Surat - Mumbai Central Gujarat, Maharashtra

Amb Andaura - Una Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi

Chennai Central - Katpadi - Bengaluru - Mysuru Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

Bilaspur - Raipur - Nagpur Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra

New Jalpaiguri - Barsoi - Malda Town - Howrah West Bengal

Visakhapatnam - Rajahmundry - Vijayawada - Kazipet - Secunderabad Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Mumbai CSMT - Lonavala - Pune - Solapur Maharashtra

Mumbai CSMT - Dadar - Thane - Nasik Road - Sainagar Shirdi Maharashtra

Bhopal - Virangana Laxmibai - Gwalior - Agra Cantt - Hazrat Nizammuddin Madhya Pradesh, UP, Delhi

Secunderabad - Nalgonda - Guntur - Ongole - Nellore - Tirupati Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Chennai - Salem - Erode - Tiruppur - Coimbatore Tamil Nadu

Ajmer - Jaipur - Alwar - Gurgaon - Delhi Cantt Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi