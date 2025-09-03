 Bengaluru Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Wednesday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Bengaluru Weather: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted On Wednesday; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Wednesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Representative Image

Bengaluru: Temperatures in the city has dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall for Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 29 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered to widespread light to moderate rain and isolated heavy rain are likely in the coastal and Malnad districts of the state today and tomorrow. Scattered to moderate rain with strong winds along with thundershowers, is likely in the interior districts today."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors.

article-image

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

