Mumbai Celebrates World Goa Day: Goans Gather For Cultural Festivities At Goan Institute’s ILA Hall In Girgaon, See Photos

Performers performing Konkani folk dance | FPJ

Mumbai: Goans from all corners of the city came together on August 24th to celebrate World Goa Day at the Goan Institute’s ILA Hall in Girgaon. The annual event, organized by the Goan Institute and Maharashtra Konkani Kala Sanstha, serves as a vibrant celebration of Goan identity, culture, and the Konkani language. The day commemorates the historic inclusion of Konkani as an official language in the Indian Constitution on August 20, 1992.

The evening was a cultural feast, featuring a variety of Konkani folk music, dance, and theatrical performances. Attendees were treated to performances by a Konkani band, Konkani skit, and traditional Goan folk dances such as the Dekhni and Mando, all performed by local Goan artists.

Francis Dsouza, a member of Goan Institute shared his enthusiasm about the celebration, “What a beautiful tribute to Goa and the Goan spirit! It captures the essence of pride, unity, and love for one's homeland. It conveys a deep connection to the land, culture, and heritage, celebrating the vibrancy of Goan identity. From the lyrical rhythm to the evocative imagery of lush fields and gentle winds, it truly reflects the warmth and joy of being a Goan. As Goans of the Goan Institute, we stand tall, In Mumbai's heart, but Goan through it all, We celebrate together, with joy and with glee, For on this day, we are proud to be Goans.”

Agnes Fernandez, a resident of Girgaon, expressed her deep connection to the event, saying, "The institute has been organizing this celebration for the past ten years. We have singing competitions, folk dances, and tiatr, which we celebrate like a carnival every year. I feel proud to be part of this tradition, and it's heartening to see so many Goans, especially the younger generation, come together to celebrate. It's not just this one day, we have programs all year round, and it's wonderful to see our culture being celebrated not just here, but all over the world. Watching our traditional Dekhni folk dance, Lok dance, and listening to Mando songs is so nostalgic. Even though I was born and raised in Mumbai, we’ve managed to preserve our culture in the city.”

Roque Gonsarvis, another member said, “Konkani is a beautiful language that's been spoken in Goa for centuries. It's a part of our cultural heritage, and it's essential that we preserve it for future generations. We can't let this language fade away like so many others have. Meeting other Goans in Mumbai on this day has also opened up new opportunities for cultural exchange.”