Congress Leader Urges Shah Rukh Khan To Visit Ailing Mentor In Goa In His 'Darkest Hours': 'Would Mean The World To Him'

Congress leader Szarita Laitphlang recently took to her social media handle to plead to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to pay a visit to her ailing mentor in Goa. In her post, she mentioned that it would mean the world to her mentor, whose health was deteriorating with each passing day.

Laitphlang took to her X handle and penned an emotional note which read, "This feels like my final plea, my last attempt to reach out to @iamsrk to humbly request his presence by the side of Brother Eric S D'Souza. Each day, Brother's health weakens, his condition worsening with every passing moment."

She went on to say, "Mumbai, just an hour away by flight, holds the possibility of bringing solace to his ailing heart. DASU has left an indelible mark on all of our lives, shaping us into who we are today through his unwavering commitment to instilling values. Your visit would mean the world to him, a beacon of hope in his darkest hours."

She also shared an old video in which a young SRK can be seen hugging Brother D'Souza on a show and revealing that he was one of the teachers who mentored him in his youth.

To all those who may doubt, let me share this video that should dispel any uncertainties about the connection between @iamsrk and Brother Eric S D'Souza.



"To those wondering why such a meeting matter, understand that Brother Eric was more than a stranger to him—he was a mentor, a guiding light," Laitphlang wrote.

She added that she tried reaching out to SRK via his manager, but in vain.

Shah Rukh is yet to respond to Laitphlang's plea.