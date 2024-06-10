Netizens REACT As Shah Rukh Khan Bonds With Mukesh Ambani Over ₹31 ORS Drink: 'So Rich People Drink This At Functions'

PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi, which was attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, and Vikrant Massey, among others.

Now, new photos of Shah Rukh Khan bonding with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the ceremony are circulating on the internet, showing the duo sipping on tetra packets of ORS worth Rs 31, a flavoured energy drink with electrolytes.

Check out the photos:

Coincidentally, this comes after Khan was hospitalised recently for dehydration and heat stroke in Ahmedabad on May 22. He was in Ahmedabad to support his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 first qualifier match.

Soon after the photos went viral, it led to a wave of reactions and discussions online.

A user wrote, "Ambani likes the same things as us Lemon ORS." “Bas itna ameer hona hai ki aise ORS pee saku (I want to be just rich enough to drink this ORS),” X user said.

Users on Reddit also couldn't help themselves from reacting to Shah Rukh and Ambani's photos. A user said, "So rich people drink ORS at functions." Another commented, "I drink ors almost everyday, me is rich."

""This is rich people ka ORS. Middle class people drink the one which they make using that ORS powder," said another on Reddit.

Take a look at the photos:

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal, among others.