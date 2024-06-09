VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Looks Dapper In Blue Suit As He Arrives For PM Modi’s Oath Ceremony In Delhi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony. He was accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani were also seen arriving. In the video, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor looked dapper as always, wearing a navy blue pantsuit. He completed the look with a pair of black sunglasses and kept his hair tied in a man bun.

Check out the video:

Shah Rukh was also seen hugging Akshay Kumar, who has also arrived to attend the oath ceremony of PM Modi. Later, Khan was also seen greeting Adani group chairman Gautam Adani.

Take a look:

Apart from Shah Rukh, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Dharmendra, Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Vikrant Massey, Rajkumar Hirani, and Anupam Kher, among others, arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is yet to announce his new movie. However it has been reported that he will star next in Sujoy Ghosh's King, which will feature his daughter Suhana Khan.

While the official confirmation is yet to be made, a few days ago, a video of the actor was widely shared on social media,, where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him.

The video is a clip of Shah Rukh Khan congratulating Santosh Sivan after he received the Pierre Angenieux Excel Lens Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

According to reports, King will see Khan portraying the role of an underworld don, marking his return to such a character.