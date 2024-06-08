 'He Was Upset': Shah Rukh Khan Is Mad At Media For What They Did During Aryan Khan’s Arrest, Says Paparazzo (WATCH)
Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug bust on a cruise ship.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 08, 2024, 06:21 PM IST
Since Aryan Khan was granted bail in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case in 2021, his father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, has consciously avoided media events and also getting photographed by Mumbai's paparazzi.

Recently, Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla revealed that Shah Rukh is angry with the media following Aryan's arrest. Sharing an incident, he said, “When Pathaan was released in 2023, my team had spotted Shah Rukh Khan and they sent it to me. But, I didn’t like it because it seemed like we were invading his privacy. And SRK seemed angry. Then I made a call to the actor’s PR, informed them about the video my team recorded and told them that I wouldn’t be using it. And apologised to them on behalf of my team for invading their privacy.”

Aryan Khan Finally Opens Up About His Directorial Debut: 'As A Director, I Have To Look Into...'
SRK has opened his heart to Varinder Chawla only on why he won't give a single bite to paparazzi ever again.
He added that soon after,, he received a call from SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, who informed him, that the actor wanted to speak to him.

"I was in shock. From running behind his car to get a glimpse of him to getting a call from him, it seemed too unreal. I said, ‘Anytime’. We spoke for over five minutes," said Chawla.

PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan Casually Flaunts ₹4 Crore Skull Watch At IPL 2024 Final In Chennai
Further, he said that after speaking to Shah Rukh, he realised his love for his children. "I too have children; if people went around telling ill and negative things about my children, I too would feel sad. He was so sad, upset back then; we didn’t care about that. We just kept complaining that SRK doesn’t give us photos and always hides his face. He is mad at the media for what they did with his son," said Varinder.

