Aryan Khan Finally Opens Up About His Directorial Debut: 'As A Director, I Have To Look Into...'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan Khan has opened up about making his directorial debut with the web series titled Stardom. In one of his recent interviews, Aryan shared his experience of being a director and how different it was as he has earlier worked as a fashion creative and entrepreneur.

Aryan told GQ India, "They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle."

In 2023, Aryan not only launched his clothing brand but also turned director for one of its advertisement. The ad featured Shah Rukh in the lead and it went viral as fans were impressed to see Aryan and Shah Rukh work together on a project.

Aryan's Stardom is a six-part show, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will reportedly be set against the backdrop of the film industry and will revolve around the lives of young talents who wish to make a name for themselves in Bollywood. According to media reports, the web series will star Mona Singh and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles and it will have special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Bobby Deol.

It was also said that Shah Rukh had reportedly got on board Lior Roz, an Israeli actor and screenplay writer, to train Aryan for the project.

In December 2023, Aryan wrapped writing for the project. He shared the photo of his script on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "Wrapped with the writing…can't wait to say action."