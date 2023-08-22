Ananya Panday To Star In Aryan Khan's Debut Series Stardom? Actress Spills Details | Photo Via Instagram

Ananya Panday is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The Student Of The Year 2 actress, who is Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's best friend, also shares a close bond with Aryan Khan. Now, Ananya has spilled the beans on whether she will be a part of Aryan's directorial web series, Stardom.

During an interaction with ETimes, Ananya said, "Can't talk about anything, honestly." There have been reports doing the rounds stating that Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Ranbir Kapoor will have a cameo appearance in the series. However, the details have yet to be revealed.

Aryan's web series will be a six-part show, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, and it will be set against the backdrop of the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly got on board Lior Roz, an Israeli actor, and screenplay writer, to train Aryan.

In December of last year, Aryan wrapped writing for his debut directorial project. He shared the photo of his script on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "Wrapped with the writing…can't wait to say action."

Meanwhile, on Ananya's work front, she will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has Amazon Prime Videos' Call Me Bae, which marks her web series debut.