Mumbai: CCTV Footage Shows Leopard Roaming Near Goregaon's Residential Society; MLA Demands Intervention

Mumbai: A CCTV footage of a leopard roaming on the streets of Goregaon East is going viral on social media. The CCTV footage captured from New Dindoshi’s Royal Hills Society has formed a sense of fear among residents. In the footage posted by Aamchi Mumbai's official handle on Instagram, it stated that despite the protective nets installed earlier to keep wildlife at bay, the big cat has been reportedly entering the housing complex at night.

Amid these escalating tensions, Dindoshi Constituency MLA Sunil Prabhu also has written to Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, seeking urgent intervention to prevent any untoward incident.

Netizens React On The Viral Video

Following the viral CCTV footage of a leopard roaming the streets of Goregaon East, several netizens expressed anger and concern, largely blaming unchecked development for the rising human–wildlife encounters in Mumbai. One user said, "U cut jungles where they will go"

Another added, Leopard: - "You ate our land, we will eat you", some other user commented saying, "This is the consequence of demolishing the jungle" While another added, "If a leopard's house is demolished in the name of development, it will come to a man's house"

Increasing Leopard Spotting In Palgharm, Pune and Nashik

This recent incident comes after several cases of wild cat presence was reported in Palghar, Pune, and Nashik. In the latest incident, in Palghar, a nine-year-old boy from Pimpalpada narrowly escaped when a leopard allegedly tried to pounce on him near his home in the Khoch Gram Panchayat area. The incident came just days after another alarming case was reported in Palghar district, where an 11-year-old student, Mayank Vishnu Kuvra, from Utavali Adarsh Vidyalaya in Vikramgad taluka, was attacked by a leopard while returning home through a forested path.

In Pune, on November 26, a case was reported from Khed tehsil where a leopard attacked a four-and-a-half-year-old boy at around 8.30 pm near his house while he was playing. The child, identified as Devansh Yogesh Gavhane, was reportedly grabbed by the neck and dragged for a few metres before locals intervened. Prior to that, fear gripped residents of Pune's Aundh after multiple leopard sightings were reported over the past few days near RBI Colony, Sindh Society and surrounding areas.

The forest department also issued an advisory, warning housing societies and urging residents to avoid isolated areas, keep children supervised and refrain from walking pets alone. In Nashik, as of November 25, over 25 leopards have been rescued in the city and its surroundings in the last few months.



