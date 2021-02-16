Mumbai: BMC's M West ward sees fresh surge in COVID-19 cases again

Mumbai: Initially one of the worst-affected wards in the city during the pandemic – the M west ward, home to Chembur, is once again on the BMC radar owing to the sudden rise in Covid-19 cases.

To contain the spread, the civic body has warned residents to either abide by the norms or be ready to face yet another lockdown. It has also issued new guidelines and imposed restrictions on residential societies, saying more cases are being reported from high-rises. Further, the ward officer has suggested the start of a vaccination drive for elderly residents in the area at the earliest.

According to civic officials, M-west ward was reporting less than 15 cases a day, which has now increased to over 25 cases. Going by the corona dashboard, this ward has the lowest doubling rate of 245 days among the 24 wards in the city.Ward officials said they had learnt that Covid-19 norms were being rampantly flouted by most residents of the M west ward and this was leading to a rise in the number of cases. The daily growth rate had increased to 0.28 per cent, double the city’s average, which stands at 0.14 per cent.