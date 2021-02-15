BMC begins second round of COVID vaccination

Technical glitch in the centralised Co-Win application continues to be a problem for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday as most of the beneficiaries had to return without taking the second dose after their names were missing from the list. Moreover the beneficiaries whose names were on the list did not receive any messages from the Co-Win app following which all were informed through the ward war room. This has overall affected the total turnout of the public for the second shot.

Senior health officials said the names of the many recipients who had taken the first dose on January 16 were not showing on the Co-Win app.

“The software of the Co-Win portal was once again malfunctioned, due to which many beneficiaries did not get the message for the second dose. Many people came to get the second dose of the vaccine, but were sent back without dose,” he said. However, on Monday, the software prompted for several who had either not taken the first dose or didn't complete the 28-day interval.

The vaccination drive was started last month on January16, on the first day 1,926 healthcare workers were vaccinated with the first dose following which after 28-days they were about to give a second dose. However, On Monday the civic body has decided to give the second dose.



Beneficiaries who have taken the first dose said they had completed 28-day cycle and they were about to get the second dose on Monday, but when they reached the vaccine centres their names were not on the list and they were asked to go back.

“I took the first dose of the vaccine, but yesterday I neither received the message nor was my name on the portal. Due to a problem in the portal, I have not received the second dose of vaccine. Now only after getting the name in the portal i take another dose,” said Dr Lalit Sankhe, JJ Hospital.

Moreover many of the beneficiaries have not received the vaccine certificates which serves as a proof. “If the beneficiary goes to another state or abroad, then the certificate of vaccination is considered important, but due to problems in the portal, many beneficiaries have not even got the certificate,” said an officer.