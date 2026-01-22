Zilla Parishad And Panchayat Samiti Elections 2026: Mahavikas Aghadi Candidate Protests Water Scarcity While Filing Nomination In Palspe

Mahavikas Aghadi candidate files her Zilla Parishad nomination carrying a water pot to highlight chronic water scarcity in the Palspe region | File Photo

Panvel, Jan 22: With the election process for the Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad gaining momentum, the final day for filing nomination papers witnessed heightened political activity on Wednesday. Several aspirants filed their nominations amid shows of strength.

However, it was the Mahavikas Aghadi candidate from the Palspe Zilla Parishad group, Asmita Anil Dhawale, who drew widespread attention with a symbolic and unusual protest.

Highlighting the chronic water scarcity in the region, Dhawale filed her nomination while carrying a water pot on her head, underlining the severe drinking water crisis faced by local villages.

Her act was aimed at protesting the long-pending issue of water shortage affecting a majority of the electorate in the constituency. Meanwhile, Vikram Gharat, a candidate from the Palspe Panchayat Samiti constituency, also filed his nomination.

Water crisis across villages

The Palspe Zilla Parishad group comprises several villages and settlements, including Palspe, Kolkhe, Peth Usarli, Shivkar, Chikhle, Dervali, Kon, Ajivali, Borle Shedung, Bhingarwadi, Bherle, Sangde, Belavali, Wardoli, Machi Prabal Thakurwadi, along with residential townships such as Indiabulls and Marathon Sai World. The group includes 16 villages with tribal hamlets and settlements, more than half of which are affected by acute water scarcity.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhawale stated that she had filed her nomination after taking a pledge to resolve the decade-long water crisis in the Palspe group if elected.

In the Panvel taluka, water-related issues persist in villages across eight Panchayat Samiti constituencies—Palspe, Kon, Ajivali, Wardoli, Peth and Nere, among others.

Additionally, the Zilla Parishad constituency covers 16 village groups, including Gavhan, Vahal, Dapoli, Palspe, Kon, Karnala, Waveghar, Poyanje, Palidevda, Vichumbe, Nere, Vavanje and Chindhran.

Also Watch:

Polling on February 5

Polling for the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections is scheduled for February 5. A large turnout of aspirants and party office-bearers was seen on the final day of nomination filing. The final list of candidates contesting the elections will be clear after the scrutiny of nomination papers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/