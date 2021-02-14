BMC to commence awareness drive to curb harassment cases

In an attempt to sensitise Mumbaikars and curb the number of harassment cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started a unique awareness drive in Andheri and Bandra.

Often Mumbaikars receive calls from extortionists claiming to be ward level employees of the municipal body. These extortionists threaten the citizens of demolishing their property and it ends up extorting money from them.

Civic officials stated, these calls are made by anti-social elements and Mumbaikars do not need separate permission, in case they want to carry out repair works or alter the layout of their house.

"Citizen's who have done repair works in their flats are getting these calls nowadays, there is a racket working behind this and we want to assure Mumbaikars that they shouldn't be afraid," a senior civic official told FPJ.

Presently, the awareness drive has been launched on a pilot basis in four wards - K east, K west, H east and H west. These four wards cover the areas between Andheri and Bandra in the western suburbs. The BMC will be setting up a number of billboards and placards in some of the prominent junctions of the western suburbs.

Civic officials will be putting out information highlighting the important documents needed for carrying out paperworks and what type of works require separate permission from the municipal body.

The BMC already revised its earlier policies of layer and structure, where the need for permission for carrying out repair works without any change in building structure has been exempted. Officials added, the civic body has also made some new provisions like - one doesn't require permission for installing solar panels in the building.

"Carrying out any work that doesn't alter the structure of the building doesn't require any permission," stated the official.

"Initially we will be setting up placards soon after our employees may also carry out door-to-door campaign," the official added.