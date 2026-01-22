 Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Suspension In Bhandup, Mulund, Parts Of Thane On Tuesday And Wednesday
The BMC has announced a 24-hour water supply suspension in parts of Bhandup, Mulund and select areas of Thane from 10 am on January 27 to 10 am on January 28 due to major pipeline relocation and repair works. Residents have been advised to store water and use it judiciously.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
BMC announces a 24-hour water supply suspension in Bhandup, Mulund and parts of Thane on Tuesday and Wednesday | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 22: The BMC will undertake main water pipeline relocation and repair works in Bhandup (West) and Mulund (West) on January 27. As the work will take 24 hours to complete, during this period water supply will be suspended in parts of Bhandup and Mulund, as well as in select areas of Thane city.

The BMC’s Hydraulic Engineering Department will undertake relocation and repair works to facilitate the transfer of 12 water connections from the 2,400 mm Vaitarna main pipeline at Mulund (West) to the 2,750 mm Upper Vaitarna main pipeline, and to install iron covers on the 2,400 mm Vaitarna pipeline in the Khindipada area of Bhandup (West).

The work will be carried out from 10 a.m. on January 27 to 10 a.m. on January 28. Civic authorities have advised residents in the affected areas to store adequate water in advance and use water judiciously during the repair period. As an added precaution, citizens have also been requested to boil and filter drinking water for the next few days.

Areas to be affected

Mulund West: Amar Nagar, Garkhachaal, Jai Shastri Nagar, Panchsheel Nagar, Hanuman Pada, Rahul Nagar, Mulund Vasahat, Malabar Hill Road, Swapnanagari, Veena Nagar, Yogi Hill, Model Town Road, B.R. Road, Vaishali Nagar, Ghatipada, and areas along Guru Gobind Singh Road (water suspended for 24 hours).

Areas along the Mulund–Goregaon Link Road, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, J.N. Road, Devi Dayal Road, Dumping Road, Dr R.P. Road, P.K. Road, Jhaver Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, N.S. Road, S.N. Road, R.H.B. Road, V.P. Road, Madan Mohan Malviya Road, A.C.C. Road, B.R. Road, Goshala Road, S.L. Road and Nahurgaon (water suspended for 24 hours).

Bhandup West – Khindipada: Lower Khindipada and Upper Khindipada.

Thane City Division: Kisan Nagar (East), Kisan Nagar (West) and Bhatwadi.

