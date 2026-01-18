Attention Mumbaikars! BMC To Divert Upper Vaitarna Pipeline For Metro Line 7A; Water Supply To Be Disrupted, Check Affected Areas

BMC undertakes Upper Vaitarna pipeline diversion work, affecting water supply across multiple Mumbai wards for Metro Line 7A construction | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 17: Metro Line 7A construction requires the diversion of the 2,400-mm Upper Vaitarna water pipeline, for which the BMC will carry out cross-connection work in K East Ward from 9 am on January 20 to 5 am on January 22.

During this period, low pressure, altered supply timings or complete water shutdown may affect parts of Dadar–Mahim, Jogeshwari–Andheri, Bhandup, Bandra East and Ghatkopar.

44-hour cross-connection work planned

The cross-connection work on the Upper Vaitarna pipeline will take 44 hours to complete. During this period, residents of N, K East, H East, N and S wards are advised to store sufficient water in advance, use it sparingly, and boil or filter water before drinking. The BMC has also requested residents to cooperate to ensure smooth maintenance and minimal disruption to the water supply.

Areas likely to be affected

Lower Depo Pada AST & PA → Upper Depo Pada, Lower Depo Pada, Sagar Nagar, Municipal Building Department

(Tuesday, January 20 – Wednesday, January 21, 1 pm – 5.30 pm)

Vikhroli West Railway Station, Firozshah Nagar, Godrej Compound

(Tuesday, January 20 – Wednesday, January 21, 1 pm – 10.30 pm)

Kailash Sankul AST & PA → Mayfair Buildings, Kailash Sankul

(Tuesday, January 20 – Wednesday, January 21, 12.30 pm – 2 pm)

Wadhwa Residency, Presidential Towers, Kalpataru Sankul, R City Mall, Orchids, Damodar Park, Pankesh Baba Dargah, Udyan Galli, Sanghni Estate, Shreyas Cinema, Sainath Nagar, Nityanand Nagar

(Tuesday, January 20 – Wednesday, January 21, 5.30 pm – 10.30 pm)

