Mumbai: BMC sends notice to Khar residents asking them to remove structures coming in way of proposed road works

The BMC has decided to widen Dr Ambedkar Road to ease traffic in Khar (West). However, around 17 residential and commercial structures will be affected by the road-widening project andthe civic body has sent notices to their owners and given them one month’s time to remove the structures that are in the way of the project.

Officials of H West ward met with the property owners a few months ago and informed them about the project.

“The road is congested, and it has not been widened, which is causing traffic jams on this particular patch. We have explained to the property owners the road-widening plans, and they don’t have any issues. We have given them one month,” said Vinayak Vispute, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of H West.

BMC said land will be taken over by civic body

The BMC has informed the property owners that “the land along with the structure fall in alignment with Dr Ambedkar Road, which is set to be widened. So these structures will have to be removed, and the land will be taken over by the civic body for widening works”.

Since the structures are old and legal, the owners can claim monetary compensation or the Floor Space Index in return from the BMC.