Mumbai: Shrikant shinde meets BMC commissioner for revamp of Fort and Marine Drive

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently met BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal and other senior officials at BMC headquarters to discuss the revamp of Marine Drive and Fort areas. He also discussed various other upgrade works that have been proposed to promote the rich heritage of Mumbai.

Officials said a detailed presentation was given on the proposed plan for the conjectural restoration of Fort and Marine Drive through short-term and long-term measures. The plan focuses on improving open public spaces for walking, cycling and running at Marine Drive. Basic facilities like toilets, benches to sit on, and informative signage will also be addressed. A 1km stretch at Fort near Flora Fountain and Marine Drive would be taken up as a pilot project.

Remodelling needed at Fort area

Several other issues such as parking, hawking, heritage trail and historic mapping were discussed for remodelling the Fort area. Giving a special focus to creating hawking zones as a pilot project between Asiatic Library and Flora Fountain was also discussed.

The BMC recently finalised the much-awaited food truck policy. Accordingly, three locations for the proposed food truck zones – Horniman Circle, Kala Ghoda, and defined areas opposite the Taj and Trident Hotels – were discussed at the meeting.

Other plans include the possibility of allowing cafes to operate on the square concept to ensure facilities for the youth and promote a vibrant nightlife in Mumbai.